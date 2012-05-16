FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy wants CDP to take control of Snam - draft decree
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 16, 2012 / 3:40 PM / 5 years ago

Italy wants CDP to take control of Snam - draft decree

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 16 (Reuters) - The Italian government believes it is opportune that state-controlled financing group Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) buys a controlling stake in gas transport group Snam, according to a draft decree seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The Italian government has called on oil and gas group Eni to sell its 52.5 percent controlling stake in Snam before September 2013 in an effort to reduce energy prices and boost competition.

The draft decree said that Eni should sell its residual stake in Snam, after the sale of a stake to CDP, through “transparent and non-discriminatory procedures”.

The size of the Snam stake CDP would buy was not specified.

The draft decree also said it was opportune that a 5 percent cap on shareholdings in Snam be introduced.

The government, which considers Snam a key strategic asset, is expected to introduce a decree on how Eni and Snam should be separated before the end of May.

Reporting By Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.