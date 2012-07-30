FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Snam CEO Malacarne says to consider issuing retail bond in 2013
July 30, 2012

Snam CEO Malacarne says to consider issuing retail bond in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 30 (Reuters) - Italian gas transport group Snam will consider issuing a retail bond in early 2013, the company’s CEO Carlo Malacarne said on Monday.

Snam’s Malacarne added the company will consider issuing bonds denominated in currencies other than the euro from the end of September.

Snam is sticking to its aim of making a first bond placement in an 8-billion-euro programme designed to reschedule debt owed to parent Eni before the end of summer, Malacarne told Reuters last week. (Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, writing by Philip Baillie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
