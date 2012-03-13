UPDATE 3-Italy's Snam targets leading European gas position

* Snam raises capex to help fund international growth

MILAN, March 13 (Reuters) - Italian natural gas transport group Snam SpA has increased its investment programme over the next four years as it presses ahead with plans to turn Italy into a gas hub and pursue Europe-wide projects.

Snam said it will invest 6.7 billion euros ($8.78 billion) in 2012 through 2015 to help it beef up the Italian network and assemble a gas transport and storage network across Europe. In its 2011-2014 plan it had earmarked investments of 6.4 billion euros.

The company, which also manages gas distribution and storage assets, has been gearing up for a big push outside its domestic market after a reorganisation of its home business and new EU regulations.

In January Snam and Belgian gas group Fluxys SA signed an agreement to assess joint initiatives to develop gas infrastructure projects in Europe.

“The strategic alliance with Fluxys (is a step) towards the creation of a gas transit corridor from the south to north-central Europe, with Italy playing a leading role as a transport hub,” Snam Chief Executive Carlo Malacarne said.

Asked about a possible merger with Fluxys, Malacarne said nothing of the sort was on the agenda for now but he did not rule it out further down the line.

In recent research Societe Generale said an outright merger with Fluxys could be the best option to transform Snam into the first genuinely European Transmission System Operator (TSO).

Malacarne said Fluxys was part of a consortium bidding for the gas transport network of German utility E.ON. “We have an accord with that consortium,” he said.

Snam, Europe’s biggest regulated gas operator, has room to raise around 1 billion euros in debt to fund possible acquisitions and could consider a capital increase or a scrip dividend if more was needed, Snam CFO Antonio Paccioretti said.

He said the company was not currently considering a dividend in shares or a capital increase.

Snam estimates Europe will need to invest around 90 billion euros to achieve the plans it has for gas network interconnection.

ENI EXIT

The Italian government will soon issue a decree requiring Eni to sell its stake in Snam, a move that is expected to unlock investment opportunities for Snam in Italy and abroad.

A prerequisite for Snam to grow outside Italy is that it gets independent TSO status. “This is why the government is requiring Eni to sell down its 52 percent stake,” Societe Generale analyst Alberto Ponti said.

More interconnections could narrow the gap between Italian and European gas and electricity prices that makes it hard for Italian industry to compete. Italy uses gas to fuel over 50 percent of its power generation.

The Italian government is also keen to beef up gas transport and storage infrastructure to help avoid shortages like those that occurred this winter when Russia cut back supplies due to a cold snap.

Snam, which currently accesses capital markets via parent Eni, said it has begun the process of gaining direct access to capital markets by the end of the year to allow it to refinance its debt.

Snam has debt of around 11 billion euros. Eni has the option to ask for early debt repayment in six to 12 months from the deconsolidation of Snam which would require the gas group to refinance its debt entirely.

Snam shares closed up 0.7 percent while the European utility index was up 1.7 percent. ($1 = 0.7628 euros) (Editing by Erica Billingham and Jon Loades-Carter)