Snam to tap market for debt rescheduling in Q3
#Credit Markets
April 24, 2012 / 1:50 PM / in 5 years

Snam to tap market for debt rescheduling in Q3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, April 24 (Reuters) - Italian gas trasmission group Snam expects to tap the market to reschedule debt it will inherit from its parent Eni when the two companies are separated, some time in the third quarter, a Snam executive said on Tuesday.

To help reduce energy prices and boost competition, the Italian government has called on Eni to sell its 52 percent stake in Snam.

When this happens, Eni will have the option to ask for early debt repayment from its unit in six to 12 months, which would require the gas group to refinance its debt entirely.

“The conditions are already in place...to obtain an independent credit rating before summer,” Chief Financial Officer Antonio Paccioretti said in a conference call.

The credit rating is the first step for Snam to be able to issue debt on its own account.

Earlier in April sources told Reuters four banks were coordinating a 12 billion-euro bridge loan for the planned demerger of Snam, which would be one of this year’s biggest syndicated deals. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)

