RLPC-Seven banks join four lead banks on Snam loan
June 1, 2012 / 3:30 PM / in 5 years

RLPC-Seven banks join four lead banks on Snam loan

Tessa Walsh, Alasdair Reilly

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - Seven banks have joined four lead banks on the 11 billion euro loan backing Italian gas distributor Snam’s separation from oil and gas major Eni, banking sources said on Friday.

The 11 billion euro loan, which finances the repayment of Snam’s debt to Eni, is being led by BNP Paribas, JP Morgan, Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit.

The seven new lenders are Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, UBS, HSBC, Mediobanca and Societe Generale.

Eni this week announced the sale of 30 percent of Snam minus one share to state-controlled holding company CDP for 3.517 billion euros ($4.35 billion) as part of the government-designed plan for Eni to exit from Snam. ($1 = 0.8088 euros) (Reporting by Tessa Walsh; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

