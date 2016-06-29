FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Snam to list Italgas unit before year-end
June 29, 2016

Snam to list Italgas unit before year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 29 (Reuters) - Italian gas group Snam said on Wednesday it would spin off and list its domestic distribution unit Italgas to help boost growth in the two companies.

Snam, which will be keeping a stake of 13.5 percent in its distribution unit, said in a statement the new Italgas would be listed before the end of this year.

Snam shareholders will receive one Italgas share for every five Snam shares held.

The company said Italgas debt at the end of the year would be around 3.7 billion euros.

It said banks had already signed binding commitments to offer credit lines to Italgas of 3.9 billion euros ($4.3 billion) to help pay off Italgas debt.

$1 = 0.9046 euros Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
