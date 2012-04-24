FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Snam Q1 net profit falls on energy tax
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 24, 2012 / 6:06 AM / in 5 years

Italy's Snam Q1 net profit falls on energy tax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 24 (Reuters) - Italian gas transport group Snam said on Tuesday its net profit in the first quarter fell 10.2 percent to 274 million euros because of the effect of a government energy tax.

The Italian government introduced a tax on energy companies last year as part of austerity measures.

Snam, Europe’s biggest regulated gas operator, said its operating profit rose 3.7 percent to 538 million euros, just above a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus of 531 million euros.

Snam, which also operates in gas distribution and storage, said it expects gas demand in Italy this year to be more or less in line with last year. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.