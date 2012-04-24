Italy's Snam Q1 net profit falls on energy tax

MILAN, April 24 (Reuters) - Italian gas transport group Snam said on Tuesday its net profit in the first quarter fell 10.2 percent to 274 million euros because of the effect of a government energy tax.

The Italian government introduced a tax on energy companies last year as part of austerity measures.

Snam, Europe’s biggest regulated gas operator, said its operating profit rose 3.7 percent to 538 million euros, just above a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus of 531 million euros.

Snam, which also operates in gas distribution and storage, said it expects gas demand in Italy this year to be more or less in line with last year. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)