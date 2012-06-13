FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P gives Snam A rating, negative outlook on refi risk
#Credit Markets
June 13, 2012

S&P gives Snam A rating, negative outlook on refi risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 13 (Reuters) - Rating agency Standard & Poor’s said on Wednesday it had given Italy’s Snam an ‘A-/A-2’ rating as the gas transport group gears up for life without its parent Eni.

In May Italy issued a decree to split Snam from oil major Eni as it looks to boost competition to lower energy prices and take a lead in building a European gas transport champion.

As part of the deal Snam will have to refinance around 11 billion euros in debt that currently sits on the balance sheet of Eni.

The rating from S&P is the first rating for Snam as an independent unit.

In a statement, S&P said it had given a negative outlook for Snam to reflect significant refinancing risks.

Italy, which has a sovereign rating with S&P of ‘BBB+', is at the centre of a growing eurozone debt crisis.

Reporting By Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
