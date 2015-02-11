UPDATE 2-Italy utilities celebrate scrapping of "Robin Hood" tax

* Verdict to slash 1 bln euros from state revenues

By Francesca Landini and Stephen Jewkes

MILAN, Feb 11 (Reuters) - A tax levied on some of Italy’s leading energy firms was struck down by a top court on Wednesday in a move that will cut state revenues by 1 billion euros and boost earnings at utilities such as Snam, Terna and Enel.

Italy’s constitutional court ruled that the so-called “Robin Hood” tax introduced in 2008 was unconstitutional, adding however that its verdict was not retroactive.

At 1340 GMT shares in gas and power grid networks Snam and Terna were up 3.5 percent and 3.9 percent, respectively, Enel was up 0.9 percent and top green energy company Enel Green Power was up 2.7 percent.

“Reducing the corporate tax rate by 6.5 percent saves Snam about 90-100 million or 0.02-0.03 euros per share,” said Maurice Choy, analyst at RBC Capital Markets in a note published before the verdict but confirmed by phone afterwards.

Choy added that Terna should save around 55 million euros, while the benefit for Enel Green Power would be around 50 million euros.

Italy’s biggest utility Enel, which controls Enel Green Power, could see a positive impact of around 200 million euros as a group from removal of the tax, analysts said.

The Robin Hood tax was first slapped on power generators and some renewable energy companies by the government of Silvio Berlusconi in 2008 to rein in what it considered excessive profits from high oil prices.

In 2011 the tax was temporarily raised to 10.5 percent and extended to regulated utilities like Snam and Terna in a move criticised by Italy’s energy watchdog.

At the time the government, which estimated annual receipts from the levy of around 1 billion euros, forbade the regulator from passing on the tax to final power and gas customers.

Its removal will especially impact Snam and Terna since they make almost all their revenues through regulated network business and are less diversified than other energy companies.

The energy watchdog is currently reviewing tariffs for the next regulatory period and some analysts warned, in the light of the tax relief offered by the court, it might be more demanding.

Snam, Terna and Enel declined to comment on the potential impact of the verdict. (Additional reporting by Giancarlo Navach and Valentina Consiglio in Rome; Editing by Mark Potter and Crispian Balmer)