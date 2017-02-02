FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Snap makes $3 billion IPO details public
#Market News
February 2, 2017 / 9:58 PM / 7 months ago

Snap makes $3 billion IPO details public

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Snap Inc, owner of popular messaging service Snapchat, made many of its financial details public for the first time on Thursday as it prepared to raise up to $3 billion in an initial public offering.

The Los Angeles-based company said it generated $404.5 million in sales in 2016, up from $58.7 million in 2015. It had a net loss of $514.6 million in 2016, up from a net loss of $372.9 million in 2015.

Snap expects to go public as soon as March and could be valued at between $20 billion and $25 billion, sources familiar with the situation have said. That would give the company the richest valuation in a U.S. technology IPO since Facebook Inc .

Snap said it will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "SNAP". (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

