July 10 Snap Inc shares fell below
their initial public offering price of $17 per share on Monday
for the first time, highlighting a lack of confidence in the
social media company, which faces fierce competition.
The stock fell as low as $16.95 before closing at $16.99 on
New York stock Exchange. Snap was the hottest U.S. technology
listing in years when it went public in March.
Snapchat is popular among people under 30 who enjoy applying
bunny faces and vomiting rainbows onto their pictures. But many
on Wall Street are critical of its high valuation and slowing
user growth. Snap has warned it may never become profitable.
