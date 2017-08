SAN FRANCISCO, March 7 (Reuters) - Early short selling in Snap on Tuesday was approaching $100 million, according data from S3 Partners.

After Snap's red-hot public listing last Thursday and then a sell-off this week, brokers on Tuesday were charging short sellers annualized rates of between 20 percent and 40 percent to borrow the shares, according to S3 Partners. (Reporting by Noel Randewich)