NFL to be Snapchat's sports partner for story explorer feature
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 17, 2015 / 10:46 PM / 2 years ago

NFL to be Snapchat's sports partner for story explorer feature

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - The National Football League had signed on to be the first sports partner for Snapchat’s story explorer feature, an NFL spokesman told Reuters on Thursday.

Snapchat, the mobile app where photos, videos and messages disappear in seconds, last month launched Explorer, a curative tool that allows users to flip through clips taken by others on the same subject.

The move is part of Snapchat’s deepening relationship with NFL. The two announced a partnership in September allowing Snapchat to provide NFL content to its users globally. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

