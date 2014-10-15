FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian online retailer Snapdeal to raise $600-$650 mln investment -sources
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 15, 2014 / 5:25 AM / 3 years ago

Indian online retailer Snapdeal to raise $600-$650 mln investment -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Indian online retailer Snapdeal is close to raising $600 million to $650 million from existing investors, led by Japan’s SoftBank Corp, to expand operations, three people involved in the fundraising said.

The amount, set to be the biggest investment in India’s growing e-commerce sector after Flipkart raised $1 billion in July, is likely to be announced next week, the people said.

The people declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to media ahead of an official announcement. Snapdeal and SoftBank declined to comment.

Indian online retailers have been raising funds to expand and compete with bigger rival Amazon.com Inc as more Indians shop on the internet.

Analysts at Nomura estimated in a research note in July that India’s e-commerce industry could quadruple to $43 billion over the next five years from $10 billion in 2013, driven by online retail.

Besides SoftBank, Snapdeal’s other investors include eBay Inc, Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd and Ratan Tata, the former chairman of the Tata conglomerate. (Reporting by Indulal PM and Nivedita Bhattacharjee; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.