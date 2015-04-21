FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 21, 2015 / 2:10 PM / 2 years ago

HP says to sell photo sharing service Snapfish

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Hewlett-Packard Co said it would sell its web-based photo sharing service Snapfish to digital imaging company District Photo.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

HP, the world’s No. 2 PC maker, bought Snapfish for more than $300 million in 2005 and made the company a part of its printing and personal systems group.

Reuters had reported in September that HP was exploring a sale of Snapfish.

HP said in October it would separate its computer and printer businesses from its corporate hardware and services operations this year. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
