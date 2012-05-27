FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Snap-on has tools to see shares grow 20 pct-Barrons
May 27, 2012 / 3:30 PM / 5 years ago

Snap-on has tools to see shares grow 20 pct-Barrons

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - Shares of Snap-on Inc are up about 19 percent this year, and the maker of tools used in automobile repair could see its stock rise another 20 percent, according to a report in Barron’s weekly financial newspaper.

With Americans holding onto their cars longer due to uncertain economic conditions and two out of every three cars on the road beyond its dealer warranty, there will likely be continued, stable business for independent auto repair shops, a growing customer base for Snap-on, the report said.

Snap-on products are also increasingly being used in aerospace, mining and power generation, the report said.

“We are anticipating solid growth for Snap-on as U.S. economic conditions improve and more industries bring in repair professionals,” said Morningstar analyst Richard Hilgert.

Michael Shelton, a portfolio manager for Milwaukee-based Nicholas Company, estimates Snap-on shares to be worth $74, the article said.

Snap-on shares closed at $60.12 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.

