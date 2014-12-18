FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
December 18, 2014 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

***SNAPSHOT - WORLD KEY OFFICIAL INTEREST RATES***

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following is a list of key interest rates for major 
industrialised nations.
    This page is updated when interest rate changes are 
announced. Rates changed since last update are marked "***"  
    -----------------------------------------------          
Country     Key rates        Rate (Previous)   Change announced 
   
U.S.........Federal funds    0-0.25% (1.00)         Dec 16, 08  
            Discount rate      0.75% (0.50)         Feb 18, 10 
Japan.......
Overnight call rate target   0-0.10% (0.10)         Oct 05, 10 
            Discount rate      0.30% (0.50)         Dec 19, 08 
Euro zone......
Min bid rate at refi tender    0.05% (0.15)         Sep 04, 14 
Marginal lending rate          0.30% (0.40)         Sep 04, 14 
Deposit rate                  -0.20%(-0.10)         Sep 04, 14 
China......lending rate        5.60% (6.00)         Nov 21, 14
UK..........Repo rate          0.50% (1.00)         Mar 05, 09 
Canada......Overnight rate     1.00% (0.75)         Sep 08, 10 
Switzerland.....
Libor target range     -0.75 - 0.25% (0.00-0.25)    Dec 18, 14  
Sweden......Repo rate          0.00% (0.25)         Oct 28, 14  
Australia...Cash rate          2.50% (2.75)         Aug 06, 13 
New Zealand Official Cash Rate 3.50% (3.25)         Jul 24, 14 
Denmark.....Lending rate       0.20% (0.30)         May 02, 13  
            CD rate           -0.05% (0.05)         Sep 04, 14 
Norway......Deposit rate       1.25% (1.50)         Dec 11, 14

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
