***SNAPSHOT - WORLD KEY OFFICIAL INTEREST RATES***
March 19, 2015 / 2:05 PM / 2 years ago

***SNAPSHOT - WORLD KEY OFFICIAL INTEREST RATES***

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Reuters is discontinuing this item as the interest rates
below can be found on Eikon using the following link:
    apps.cp./Explorer/GzCTBNKxOV.aspx?s=GCR01+AP+7Z&st=Menu+G+C&componentId=CB_C20_2
    The following is a list of key interest rates for major 
industrialised nations.
Country     Key rates        Rate (Previous)   Change announced 
   
U.S.........Federal funds    0-0.25% (1.00)         Dec 16, 08  
            Discount rate      0.75% (0.50)         Feb 18, 10 
Japan.......
Overnight call rate target   0-0.10% (0.10)         Oct 05, 10 
            Discount rate      0.30% (0.50)         Dec 19, 08 
Euro zone......
Min bid rate at refi tender    0.05% (0.15)         Sep 04, 14 
Marginal lending rate          0.30% (0.40)         Sep 04, 14 
Deposit rate                  -0.20%(-0.10)         Sep 04, 14 
China......lending rate        5.60% (6.00)         Nov 21, 14
UK..........Repo rate          0.50% (1.00)         Mar 05, 09 
Canada......Overnight rate     0.75% (1.00)         Jan 21, 15 
Switzerland.....
Libor target range    -1.25 - -0.25% (-0.75 - 0.25) Jan 15, 15  
Sweden......Repo rate         -0.10% (0.00)         Feb 12, 15  
Australia...Cash rate          2.25% (2.50)         Feb 03, 15 
New Zealand Official Cash Rate 3.50% (3.25)         Jul 24, 14 
Denmark.....Lending rate       0.05% (0.20)         Jan 19, 15  
            CD rate           -0.35% (-0.20)        Jan 22, 15 
Norway......Deposit rate       1.25% (1.50)         Dec 11, 14

