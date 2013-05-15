FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNB investigating whether Bloomberg accessed user data
May 15, 2013 / 1:40 PM / 4 years ago

SNB investigating whether Bloomberg accessed user data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 15 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank said it is investigating whether Bloomberg journalists accessed usage data from Bloomberg Terminals at the central bank.

“We are in contact with other central banks in this matter,” SNB spokesman Walter Meier said in an emailed statement.

A number of central banks have said they were examining Bloomberg’s use of data including the U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, the Bank of Japan, the Bank of Canada, Germany’s Bundesbank and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)

