FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNB says it will keep cap on Swiss franc as long as necessary
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 21, 2014 / 8:45 AM / 3 years ago

SNB says it will keep cap on Swiss franc as long as necessary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RUESCHLIKON, Switzerland, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank’s cap on the franc remains a key part of monetary policy and it will be maintained as long as required, a central bank board member said on Friday.

“It’s clear that the minimum exchange rate of 1.20 is absolutely central to prevent an unwanted tightening of monetary policy conditions,” Fritz Zurbruegg said in a speech in Rueschlikon, near Zurich.

The cap will remain in place for as long as necessary, Zurbruegg said.

The safe-haven Swiss franc is hovering close to the 1.20 per euro limit imposed by the Swiss central bank in 2011, when the currency’s strength squeezed exporters and threatened deflation. (Reporting by Katharina Bart, writing by Alice Baghdjian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.