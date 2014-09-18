FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2014 / 10:57 AM / 3 years ago

SNB's Jordan says has not ruled out negative interest rates-Swiss TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank has not ruled out negative interest rates, Chairman Thomas Jordan said in an interview with Swiss television on Thursday.

Asked what further measures the SNB could take to defend its cap on the Swiss franc, Jordan said in an interview with Swiss television SRF: “Many things are possible. In particular, we have not ruled out the introduction of negative interest rates.”

At its quarterly meeting on Thursday, the SNB toughened its stance on defending the cap on the franc at 1.20 per euro, but stopped short of announcing further measures for now. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)

