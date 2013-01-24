FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2013 / 9:46 AM / 5 years ago

SNB's Danthine says franc cap not set up for fine-tuning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank’s policy of limiting the value of the franc to no more than 1.20 francs per euro was not set up for making small adjustments, vice-chairman Jean-Pierre Danthine said in a newspaper interview published on Thursday.

Asked if the SNB could move the cap to 1.25 per euro after a weakening of the franc’s value this month, Danthine welcomed the easing of pressure on the cap but told the Tribune de Geneve newspaper that even if the Swiss currency remained overvalued, the cap policy was not designed for fine-tuning. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Susan Fenton)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.