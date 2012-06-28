FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNB's Danthine: franc cap a necessity
June 28, 2012 / 5:26 AM / 5 years ago

SNB's Danthine: franc cap a necessity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, June 28 (Reuters) - The cap the Swiss National Bank imposed on the soaring franc is essential for the economy, its vice chairman Jean-Pierre Danthine said on Thursday.

“We have had a rough road in Switzerland since the onset of the financial and economic crisis with strong appreciation of the Swiss franc that has constituted major challenge and at times a major threat to the Swiss economy,” Danthine said.

“The minimum exchange rate is an absolute necessity for the Swiss economy,” he said in a presentation exploring other international experiences with attempts to control exchange rates.

To shield the economy from deflation and a recession, the SNB set a floor of 1.20 francs per euro last September, after safe-haven buyers anxious about the euro zone’s debt crisis had nearly pushed it to parity with the common currency. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson)

