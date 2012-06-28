FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNB's Danthine: more measures if crisis worsens
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 28, 2012 / 6:16 AM / 5 years ago

SNB's Danthine: more measures if crisis worsens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, June 28 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank is ready to take further measures, including imposing possible capital controls, in the case of a severe crisis, its vice chairman Jean-Pierre Danthine said on Thursday.

Asked about the possibility of capital controls to prevent deflation, Danthine said: “We don’t need at the moment extra instruments... We are prepared to use other instruments in a worst case scenario.”

Speaking at an event in Zurich, Danthine cited Sweden’s imposition of negative interest rates as an example of capital controls that did not have a major negative impact.

“It didn’t create any problem and it also didn’t impose any burden on the banking sector,” he said.

To shield the economy from deflation and a recession, the SNB set a floor of 1.20 francs per euro last September after safe-haven buyers anxious about the euro zone’s debt crisis had nearly pushed it to parity with the common currency. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.