SNB's Jordan confirms pledge to enforce franc cap
#Credit Markets
April 26, 2013 / 8:06 AM / in 4 years

SNB's Jordan confirms pledge to enforce franc cap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 26 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank will stand by its cap on the Swiss franc against the euro and is ready to buy foreign currency in unlimited quantities if necessary, its chairman said on Friday.

“The SNB will...continue to enforce the minimum exchange rate with the utmost determination and, if required, is prepared to buy foreign currency in unlimited quantities for this purpose,” Thomas Jordan said in a speech at the central bank’s general meeting of shareholders.

Reporting by Emma Farge

