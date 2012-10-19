FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNB's Danthine says Swiss franc still "unusually strong"
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
October 19, 2012 / 1:20 PM / in 5 years

SNB's Danthine says Swiss franc still "unusually strong"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Swiss franc is currently still “unusually strong”, the vice chairman of the Swiss National Bank Jean-Pierre Danthine was quoted as saying on Friday.

“History has shown that such an overvaluation corrects itself over time,” Danthine said in an interview with Swiss business newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft which was published on their website on Friday.

The SNB set a cap of 1.20 francs to the euro in Sept. 2011 to ward off the threat of deflation and recession after investors looking for a safe-haven from the euro zone crisis pushed the unit to one record high after another.

Danthine said he was encouraged by recent measures taken by the European Central Bank to stabilise the euro zone and by ECB President Mario Draghi’s determination to save the euro.

Reporting by Caroline Copley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.