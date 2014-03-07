SNB reports loss in 2013 due to fall in gold price

ZURICH, March 7 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank reported a loss for 2013, as profit from its foreign currency reserves failed to offset a decline in the valuation of its gold holdings after the price of the precious metal slumped last year.

The central bank reported a consolidated loss of 9.1 billion Swiss francs, confirming preliminary figures it reported in January.

The SNB said posted a valuation loss of 15.2 billion Swiss francs for 2013 on its gold holdings. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)