SNB reports loss in 2013 due to fall in gold price
March 7, 2014 / 6:46 AM / 4 years ago

SNB reports loss in 2013 due to fall in gold price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 7 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank reported a loss for 2013, as profit from its foreign currency reserves failed to offset a decline in the valuation of its gold holdings after the price of the precious metal slumped last year.

The central bank reported a consolidated loss of 9.1 billion Swiss francs, confirming preliminary figures it reported in January.

The SNB said posted a valuation loss of 15.2 billion Swiss francs for 2013 on its gold holdings. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)

