SNB's Jordan says intervention not immediately necessary -newswire
March 20, 2014 / 11:36 AM / 4 years ago

SNB's Jordan says intervention not immediately necessary -newswire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 20 (Reuters) - Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan does not see interventions to defend the central bank’s cap on the Swiss franc as necessary in the immediate future, Swiss newswire AWP reported on Thursday.

The remark was made during an interview in reference to recent appreciation of the franc, the newswire said, without quoting Jordan directly.

The SNB reiterated its standard line on Thursday that it would enforce the 1.20 per euro limit with unlimited interventions and stood ready to take further measures if necessary.

Reporting by Alice Baghdjian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
