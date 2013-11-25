FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-SNB's Jordan says no reason to exit franc cap for now
November 25, 2013 / 6:06 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-SNB's Jordan says no reason to exit franc cap for now

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quotes from Jordan)

BIEL, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank sees no reason to end its policy of capping the Swiss franc against the euro, and it still considers the Swiss currency highly valued, Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Monday.

The SNB capped the franc at 1.20 per euro two years ago to stave off recession and deflation. Investors seeking a safe haven from turmoil in the euro zone had pushed the franc close to parity.

“From a current perspective, there is absolutely no reason to exit the minimum exchange rate policy,” Jordan said at a Biel-Seeland chamber of commerce event. “With interest rates at zero, the minimum exchange rate remains a necessary instrument.”

He said the SNB would not rule out using other measures to protect the economy and said it was keeping all possibilities open.

Jordan’s remarks come shortly before the SNB’s next policy meeting, on Dec 12. The central bank is widely expected to stick to its currency cap and to ultra-low interest rates to fend off deflation.

His comments echo those by board member Fritz Zurbruegg last week, when he said the SNB stands ready to keep buying foreign currency and is ready to take other undisclosed measures to defend the Swiss franc.

On Monday, a European Central Bank official said interest rates must remain low for an extended period and might go even lower as officials try to ensure the euro zone, Switzerland’s biggest trading partner, does not fall into deflation. (Reporting By Caroline Copley; Editing by Larry King)

