SNB's Jordan says doesn't rule out negative interest rates
December 12, 2013 / 10:36 AM / 4 years ago

SNB's Jordan says doesn't rule out negative interest rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERNE, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank (SNB) does not rule out any measures for its monetary policy, including negative interest rates, its chairman told a media conference on Thursday.

Asked whether the SNB would follow the European Central Bank if the latter decided to introduce negative interest rates, Thomas Jordan said: “We do not rule out any measures necessary to ensure an appropriate monetary policy in Switzerland, in particular negative interest rates.”

Asked about the risks attached to negative interest rates in Switzerland, he said: “We obviously analyse the situation if it becomes necessary to take further measures.”

Earlier this month, the ECB held its main rate at 0.25 percent after a surprise cut in November but said it stood ready to take fresh action to support the euro zone economy. Chairman Mario Draghi said cutting rates below zero had been discussed briefly, among other possible measures. (Reporting by Katharina Bart)

