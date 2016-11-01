SNB's Jordan remains committed to negative rates and forex interventions

VEVEY, Switzerland, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank remains committed to limiting the "significantly overvalued" Swiss franc through foreign currency interventions and negative rates, the central bank's chairman said on Tuesday.

Thomas Jordan told local business leaders at an event in Vevey that Swiss monetary policy was based on "two pillars": intervention on the monetary markets and negative rates.

"The goal of this policy is to absorb and reduce pressure on the Swiss franc, support the economy and bring back positive inflation," he said. The policy remained appropriate, he said.

Jordan said monetary policy was much more difficult than 10 years ago and risks for the global economy remained to the downside because of uncertainty around the euro and Britain's vote to quit the European Union.

The SNB has been buying currencies in large quantities and has also charged a negative interest rate of -0.75 percent on deposits it holds for commercial banks beyond a certain threshold since January 2015.

Switzerland was having to get used to a more moderate grwoth rate, Jordan said, with GDP growth expected at 1.5 percent this year.

"It's not what we were used to in the past, but is much better than 2015," Jordan said. (Reporting by Tom Miles, writing by John Revill)