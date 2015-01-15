Lonza says Swiss franc surge will hurt competiveness, visibility

ZURICH, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Swiss life sciences company Lonza said on Thursday a surge in the Swiss franc following a shock move by the Swiss National Bank to scrap its three-year-old cap on the franc would hurt competitiveness and make it harder to plan.

“A weaker Euro will mainly negatively impact the competitiveness of our Visp operations as more than 90 percent of the products are exported, whereof the euro has an important share,” a Lonza spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

“The minimum exchange rate was an important measure for Visp to be competitive and to have a stable exchange rate, which also allowed for more reliable planning.”

In 2011, Lonza introduced longer working hours at the site to protect margins after investors fleeing the euro zone crisis sent the safe-haven franc to one record high after another.