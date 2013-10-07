SNB forex reserves fall slightly in September

ZURICH, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank’s foreign exchange reserves inched lower in September, data showed on Monday.

The SNB held 432.446 billion Swiss francs in foreign currency at the end of September, compared with 434.171 in August, revised from an originally reported 434.206 billion, preliminary data calculated according to the standards of the International Monetary Fund showed.

The SNB capped the soaring franc in September 2011 to help stave off recession and the threat of deflation and was forced to intervene heavily in 2012 as the euro zone crisis flared, swelling its already large foreign currency reserves. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)