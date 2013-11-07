FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNB forex reserves inch higher in October
November 7, 2013 / 8:31 AM / 4 years ago

SNB forex reserves inch higher in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank’s foreign exchange reserves rose slightly in October, data showed on Thursday.

The SNB held 434.660 billion Swiss francs in foreign currency at the end of October, compared with 432.978 billion in September, revised from an originally reported 432.446 billion, preliminary data calculated according to the standards of the International Monetary Fund showed.

The SNB capped the soaring franc in September 2011 to help stave off recession and the threat of deflation and was forced to intervene heavily in 2012 as the euro zone crisis flared, swelling its already large foreign currency reserves. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)


