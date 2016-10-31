FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Swiss National Bank posts nine-month profit of 28.7 bln Sfr
#Financials
October 31, 2016 / 6:40 AM / 10 months ago

Swiss National Bank posts nine-month profit of 28.7 bln Sfr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Switzerland's central bank posted a profit of 28.7 billion Swiss francs ($29.05 billion) for the first nine months of 2016, as it made gains from its huge foreign currency holdings and its negative interest rate policy.

The Swiss National Bank made a gain of 20.3 billion francs from its foreign currency investments of 666.2 billion francs, and a valuation gain of 7.5 billion francs from its gold holdings, it said on Monday.

The results were also supported by higher profit from negative interest rates, which rose to 1.1 billion francs from 843 million francs in the first nine months of 2015.

The institution has been buying currencies as well as foreign bonds and equities in massive amounts to check upward pressure on the highly-valued franc.

$1 = 0.9878 Swiss francs Reporting by John Revill

