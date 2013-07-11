SNB opens Singapore branch as it looks to improve FX reserve management

SINGAPORE, July 11 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank opened its first overseas branch on Thursday, in Singapore, as it seeks to improve management of its huge foreign currency reserves, including more than $50 billion in Asian assets.

The SNB has accumulated over 430 billion Swiss francs ($445 billion) in foreign currency defending the 1.20 per euro cap it imposed on the Swiss franc in 2011.

The bank is looking to diversify these reserves, nearly half of which was in euros as of the first quarter of this year, partly by branching into Asian assets.

“This sharp expansion means that the efficient management of our Asian assets has become of vital importance,” said SNB chairman Thomas Jordan in a speech at an opening party.

At the end of March, the SNB held 9 percent of its foreign exchange reserves in Japanese yen, up from the prior quarter, and 5 percent in other currencies, including the Australian and Singapore dollars and South Korean won.

Designed to improve the round-the-clock management of the reserves, Jordan said the Singapore office will allow the bank’s traders to operate in a favourable time zone.

“When our trading desk in Zurich starts work in the morning, they have already missed the best opportunities,” Jordan said.

The SNB imposed a cap on the franc in 2011 citing the threat of deflation and recession after investors fleeing the euro zone crisis bid the currency up to record levels.

The central bank built up its huge reserves as the euro zone crisis forced it to intervene heavily but the franc has stayed well away from the limit for much of the last year as tensions eased. The franc was trading at 1.239 against the single currency on Thursday.

The SNB said last month it remains concerned enough about the strength of the franc and the risks to the Swiss economy to keep its cap in place.

The SNB becomes the second foreign central bank to have a major presence in Singapore, joining Indonesia’s overseas outpost.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore’s managing director Ravi Menon denied he was on a mission to attract more central banks to Singapore but said he welcomed a “kindred spirit” like Switzerland.

The Southeast Asian city state is tipped to overtake Switzerland as the world’s largest wealth management centre within the next few years. ($1 = 0.9674 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong, editing by Alice Baghdjian)