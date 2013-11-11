SNB classifies ZKB as systemically important bank

ZURICH, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Zuercher Kantonalbank said on Monday it had been classified as a systemically important bank by the Swiss National Bank.

The SNB said in a separate statement regulatory consequences arising from the decision were primarily to be implemented by ZKB, with financial market watchdog FINMA acting in a subsidiary capacity.

ZKB declined to comment on the decision ahead of a media briefing scheduled for 1300 GMT on Monday.