CORRECTED-ZKB says cost of past, current regulation is 3 bln Sfr
November 11, 2013 / 1:15 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-ZKB says cost of past, current regulation is 3 bln Sfr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to clarify that 3 bln Sfr is the sum cost of fulfilling all regulatory requirements past and current, not current additional capital need)

ZURICH, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Zuercher Kantonalbank puts the cost of regulation including being deemed as systemically relevant by the Swiss National Bank at 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.25 billion).

Local-government backed ZKB joins UBS and Credit Suisse, which are already considered systemically important by Switzerland’s central bank, as regulators seek to safeguard the financial system from potential market shocks.

The figure of 3 billion Swiss francs was given by ZKB board vice-president Janos Blum in remarks prepared for a press conference. ($1 = 0.9223 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Albert Schmieder. Writing by Katharina Bart.)

