UPDATE 1-SNB's Zurbruegg says current interest rates appropriate

GENEVA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Swiss National Bank board member Fritz Zurbruegg said on Tuesday current interest rates were appropriate and the central bank would defend its cap on the Swiss franc with unlimited purchases of foreign currency and take further measures if needed.

“Current interest rates are appropriate from a price stability perspective,” Zurbruegg told a public conference at the Graduate Institute in Geneva.

The franc was still highly valued and the SNB stood ready to purchase unlimited amounts of foreign currency to defend its cap of 1.20 francs per euro and could take further measures immediately if needed, he said.

Zurbruegg reiterated that the SNB had other tools at its disposal, including negative interest rates to combat ultra-low interest rates.

The SNB had discussed the historical example of Denmark using negative interest rates with the International Monetary Fund, he said, and said that in Denmark’s case banks had hesitated to pass them on to their retail clients and tended to increase lending rates instead.

“The IMF said ‘Perfect! You do two flies with one swat,'” Zurbruegg said.

However there were not many studies available on the impact of negative interest rates on the markets, he said.

Long-term low interest rates risk fuelling asset bubbles, which the SNB tries to ward off with “macroprudential measures” such as its countercyclical buffer to keep property prices in check.

“What we are seeing in the last couple of quarters is a slowing down on the mortgage market,” he said.

“Is it enough? It’s definitely too early to say but what’s clear, the countercyclical buffer increases resilience of the banking system because it increases capital reserves. We have these other measures that appear to be working but we don’t have time yet to make a serious analysis.”

He also reiterated the SNB’s opposition to a Swiss referendum which would limit the bank’s freedom of movement to manage its gold deposits.

“We’re taking this extremely seriously,” he said, adding that the SNB did not normally take a stance in politics.

Although the bank shared the referendum’s purported goal of ensuring monetary stability, it did not agree on its method, which would force the SNB to hold 20 percent of its reserves in gold and bar it from selling gold.

“Take it forward and you’ll be stuck with only gold on your balance sheet,” he said. “This is not something theoretical. This is something that will have real consequences for monetary policy.” (Reporting by Tom Miles, Editing by Angus MacSwan)