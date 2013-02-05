FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNB's Zurbruegg sees rates rising eventually, no negative rates
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 5, 2013 / 1:30 PM / in 5 years

SNB's Zurbruegg sees rates rising eventually, no negative rates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Swiss National Bank board member Fritz Zurbruegg expects interest rates to start moving up again once economic growth recovers, ruling out a move into negative rates.

“We will be moving up as soon as economic fundamentals come to bear,” Zurbruegg told a conference in Zurich. “Once we get economic growth going we’re going to see things normalise.”

“This upturn could take a bit longer than some people would wish,” he said, noting that there were still significant output gaps in large economies. “We do not see imminent inflation pressures despite very large liquidity in the system.”

Zurbruegg added that negative rates were “definitely not on the cards” in Switzerland even after UBS and Credit Suisse said in December they would levy temporary fees and negative interest rates on other banks holding franc deposits.

The SNB kept rates at rock-bottom levels at its last monetary policy meeting in December, stressing its priority is to prevent the Swiss franc from appreciating after it capped the safe-haven currency at 1.20 francs per euro in 2011.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.