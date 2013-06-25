FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNB's franc cap remains key policy tool- Zurbruegg
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
June 25, 2013 / 1:21 PM / 4 years ago

SNB's franc cap remains key policy tool- Zurbruegg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUGANO, Switzerland, June 25 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank’s cap on the franc remains a key policy instrument, SNB board member Fritz Zurbruegg said on Tuesday.

“1.20 is still necessary because we can’t be sure what will happen in the euro zone”, Zurbruegg said, speaking at the centre for banking studies in Lugano, Switzerland.

Without the cap, further uncertainty could send the franc much higher against the euro, he said.

The SNB reasserted its commitment last week to its 1.20-per-euro lid on the Swiss franc, imposed in September 2011 after investors fleeing the euro zone crisis bid the safe-haven unit up to record levels.

Reporting by Alice Baghdjian and Martin de Sa'Pinto

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.