FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Swiss cenbank's Zurbruegg says no limit to balance sheet -Bilan
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2016 / 8:31 AM / 10 months ago

Swiss cenbank's Zurbruegg says no limit to balance sheet -Bilan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank has no limits for expanding its balance sheet, Vice Chairman Fritz Zurbruegg told Swiss magazine Bilan in an interview published on Tuesday.

Asked whether the size of the SNB's balance sheet, inflated by interventions in the currency market to keep a lid on the Swiss franc, was limiting the central bank's room for action, Zurbruegg said: "We have not set out any limits for the expansion of our balance sheet."

He also said the franc was still significantly overvalued and strong turbulence on financial markets and higher political risks could push it up again. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.