Negative rates part of SNB's arsenal to defend cap - Zurbruegg
March 27, 2014 / 6:45 PM / 3 years ago

Negative rates part of SNB's arsenal to defend cap - Zurbruegg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 27 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is prepared to use a variety of measures to defend its 1.20 per euro cap on the Swiss franc, including negative interest rates, an SNB board said on Thursday.

Asked whether the SNB would follow the European Central Bank if the latter decided to introduce negative interest rates, Fritz Zurbruegg said: “We’ve always stressed that we have a whole pallet of instruments available ... to defend this minimum exchange rate.” He said the SNB would also be prepared to use a negative interest rate to achieve this goal. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by Andrew Roche)

