BRIEF-SHIN NIPPON BIOMEDICAL LABORATORIES to set up JV in China with Shanghai Shimao

May 18 (Reuters) - SHIN NIPPON BIOMEDICAL LABORATORIES LTD :
* Says it plans to set up a joint venture in China with Shanghai Shimao Co Ltd in June, with registered capital of 5 million yuan
* Says JV to be mainly engaged in medical tourism and medical consulting in Japan which is targeted to the China’s wealthy class
* Says SHIN NIPPON BIOMEDICAL LABORATORIES and Shanghai Shimao to hold a 40 percent stake and a 60 percent stake in JV respectively
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/v62pki
