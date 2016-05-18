FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SHIN NIPPON BIOMEDICAL LABORATORIES to set up JV in China with Shanghai Shimao
May 18, 2016 / 3:46 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-SHIN NIPPON BIOMEDICAL LABORATORIES to set up JV in China with Shanghai Shimao

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - SHIN NIPPON BIOMEDICAL LABORATORIES LTD :

* Says it plans to set up a joint venture in China with Shanghai Shimao Co Ltd in June, with registered capital of 5 million yuan

* Says JV to be mainly engaged in medical tourism and medical consulting in Japan which is targeted to the China’s wealthy class

* Says SHIN NIPPON BIOMEDICAL LABORATORIES and Shanghai Shimao to hold a 40 percent stake and a 60 percent stake in JV respectively

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/v62pki

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

