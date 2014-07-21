FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-SNC-Lavalin wins engineering contract for Quebec diamond project
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 21, 2014 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-SNC-Lavalin wins engineering contract for Quebec diamond project

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background, shares)

July 21 (Reuters) - Canada’s SNC-Lavalin Group Inc said it won a contract from Stornoway Diamonds Inc to provide engineering and other services for a project in the James Bay region of Quebec.

SNC, Canada’s biggest engineering and construction company, said the cost related to the scope of services at the Renard Diamond project was estimated to be more than C$425 million ($395.6 million).

SNC said it expected annual ore production at the project, which started in 2012, to exceed 2.16 million tons, with average diamond production anticipated at 1.6 million carats per year.

The company will provide engineering, procurement and construction management services for the mineral processing plant, a liquid natural gas power plant and other on-site utilities.

SNC said in June that it would buy engineering group Kentz Corp in a 1.16 billion pound deal to expand its high-growth and high-margin operations in the oil and gas industry.

SNC’s shares closed at C$56.28 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday. The stock has risen about 18 percent this year to Friday’s close. ($1 = 1.07 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel and Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.