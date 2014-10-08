FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNC-Lavalin says bribery charges could force closing -Globe and Mail
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 8, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

SNC-Lavalin says bribery charges could force closing -Globe and Mail

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 8 (Reuters) - The head of Canadian engineering giant SNC-Lavalin Group Inc said any move by authorities to charge the company in connection with an extensive bribery scandal would immediately threaten its future and could force it to close down, according to a newspaper report on Wednesday.

SNC Chief Executive Robert Card, in an interview with the Globe and Mail, said he would be “deeply concerned” if the company was charged because it would hurt the business severely.

SNC has been attempting to recover from a far-reaching corruption and ethics scandal that has toppled senior executives and led to charges being filed against some of them.

“If the company can’t do business, you really only have two choices. You are going to do some dismemberment and cease to exist entirely, or you are going to be owned by somebody else,” said Card, according to the report, which said he warned that a shift to a foreign owner would jeopardize the 5,000 Canadian SNC jobs that are associated with its headquarters.

SNC was not immediately reachable to comment on the report. (Writing by Euan Rocha; Editing by Alden Bentley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.