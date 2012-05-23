FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-SNC-Lavalin JV wins C$1 bln Ontario road contract
May 23, 2012 / 1:45 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-SNC-Lavalin JV wins C$1 bln Ontario road contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc, a Canadian construction company, said its joint venture with Cintra Infraestructuras won a contract worth about C$1 billion ($983 million) to build a part of a highway in Ontario.

The contract given by the province of Ontario includes designing, building, financing, and maintaining Phase 1 of the new Highway 407 East, which will extend 22 kilometres from Brock Road in Pickering to Harmony Road in Oshawa, the company said in a statement.

The highway is expected to be completed in about 3.5 years and after completion the joint venture partners will maintain the road for 30 years.

Shares of the company, which has been caught up in allegations of bribery and improper payments, fell 1 percent to C$36.02 in early trading on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

