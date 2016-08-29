Canada's SNC-Lavalin says it is mulling offer for French business

MONTREAL, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Canadian construction and engineering company SNC-Lavalin Group Inc said on Monday it is weighing an offer for its entire business in France, which has about 1,100 employees and manages 17 regional airports in the country.

The offer, for an undisclosed amount, comes from a partnership comprising private French companies Impact Holding and Ciclad Gestion, SNC spokesman Louis-Antoine Paquin said by email, confirming a report last week in Canada's La Presse newspaper.

Paquin said the company started a consultation process on Aug. 22 with employee representatives in France over the potential sale.

"We intend to consider this offer as it is consistent with our efforts to align our activities with our global business strategy," he wrote.