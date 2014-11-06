FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNC-Lavalin cuts earnings forecast, plans job cuts
November 6, 2014 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

SNC-Lavalin cuts earnings forecast, plans job cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Canadian engineering and construction firm SNC-Lavalin Group Inc cut its full-year earnings forecast as it reported a third-quarter profit on Thursday, citing weakness in its mining business and other challenges, and said it would reduce its workforce by 9 percent over the next 18 months.

The Montreal-based company said it now expected earnings between C$2.15 and C$2.40 a share for 2014, down from its previous forecast of between C$2.80 and C$3.05 a share.

Net income was C$69.0 million, or 45 Canadian cents a share, compared with a net loss of C$72.7 million, or 48 Canadian cents, a year earlier. Revenue edged up to C$2.00 billion from C$1.95 billion. (Editing by W Simon)

