SNC-Lavalin earnings rise on AltaLink deal

TORONTO, March 5 (Reuters) - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc reported higher earnings on Thursday thanks to a gain on the previously announced sale of electricity transmission company AltaLink.

The Canadian engineering and construction firm’s net income was C$1.15 billion ($923.84 million), or C$7.51 a share, up from C$92.5 million, or 61 Canadian cents a share a year earlier. Revenue rose 33 percent to C$2.8 billion, boosted by its acquisition of energy-focused engineering group Kentz Corp.