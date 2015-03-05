FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNC-Lavalin earnings rise on AltaLink deal
March 5, 2015 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

SNC-Lavalin earnings rise on AltaLink deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, March 5 (Reuters) - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc reported higher earnings on Thursday thanks to a gain on the previously announced sale of electricity transmission company AltaLink.

The Canadian engineering and construction firm’s net income was C$1.15 billion ($923.84 million), or C$7.51 a share, up from C$92.5 million, or 61 Canadian cents a share a year earlier. Revenue rose 33 percent to C$2.8 billion, boosted by its acquisition of energy-focused engineering group Kentz Corp.

$1 = 1.2448 Canadian dollars Reporting by Allison Martell

